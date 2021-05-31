New Delhi: If you are active on social media, you might have seen a barrage of ‘Jal Lijiye’ memes from the movie Vivaah wherein actress Amrita Rao’s character Poonam, offers water to guests and says, “Jal lijiye (Please drink water).” The meme sparked a hilarious meme-fest as netizens came up with their own funny versions of it. Now, the actress herself has joined the bandwagon and recreated the meme in her own style. Also Read - Video of MS Dhoni Pampering His New Friend 'Chetak' Goes Viral | WATCH

The video starts with Amrita offering ‘jal’ to her viewers as the music from ‘Vivah’ playing in the background. However, what the actor did next is totally unexpected! Towards the end of the video, she can be seen throwing a bucket full of water on the screen and teasing her fans. She laughs and asks, ‘jal chahiye? Kab se bol rahi hoon jal lijiye, jal lijiye. Naha lijiye, happy holi.’

Sharing the video with her fans, Amrita wrote, “JAL LENGE ❓ … #jallijiyememes #VIVAH #rajshriproductions”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and has been viewed more than 122 k views. Many users loved Amrita’s funny take on the meme and appluaded her sense of humour. One user wrote, ”“Most funny one …literally i was shocked and then laugh out loud..😆😆😆😆🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 awesome..” while another said, “Make way please, the owner of Jal Lijiye here 😂😂 The ending was not expected.”

Here are some more reactions:

After throwing bucket of water Amrita be like pic.twitter.com/DZjNqscaz9 — Daniel Malani (@DanielMalani) May 30, 2021

Vivah😍The only movie that I can watch even daily😊😊😊I don't know what's in this movie but I really love watching this😬😬 — 👼Asita👼 God's Child🙏❤️ (@Asita_Jana) May 31, 2021

Amrita and her husband Anmol welcomed their baby boy, Veer last year in November.