Mumbai: BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis in a veiled barb against the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agadi government has claimed that 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai took place due to traffic jams. “I am saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it, so I advise the state government to pay more attention to its mistakes,” Fadnavis said on Friday.Also Read - We Lost Our Nightingale: India Pays Tearful Tributes to Lata Mangeshkar As She Dies at 92 | See Tweets
Addressing media persons here after an event, she alleged that the MVA was functioning as a monopoly and that the government was just a ‘vasooli’ government. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar criticized Amruta Fadnavis’ claim. “Amrita Fadnavis is the wife of our former chief minister. Her allegation is astonishing that traffic leads to divorce. There can be many reasons for divorce but this for the first time I have heard this,” said Pednekar.
Meanwhile, Twitter had a gala time trolling the statement, with many making memes and jokes. One user wrote, ”Three percent divorces in Mumbai are reportedly because of potholes and traffic. That is an amazingly specific number.” A few supported her statement, with another user saying, ”She does have a point. The stress from living in this infrastructure deficit city does have a role to play in a persons mental well-being which has a direct impact on interpersonal relationships.”
Here are other reactions:
