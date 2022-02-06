Mumbai: BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis in a veiled barb against the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agadi government has claimed that 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai took place due to traffic jams. “I am saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it, so I advise the state government to pay more attention to its mistakes,” Fadnavis said on Friday.Also Read - We Lost Our Nightingale: India Pays Tearful Tributes to Lata Mangeshkar As She Dies at 92 | See Tweets

#WATCH: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis says, "I'm saying this as common citizen. Once I go out I see several issues incl potholes,traffic. Due to traffic,people are unable to give time to their families & 3% divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it." (04.02) pic.twitter.com/p5Nne5gaV5 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Addressing media persons here after an event, she alleged that the MVA was functioning as a monopoly and that the government was just a ‘vasooli’ government. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar criticized Amruta Fadnavis’ claim. “Amrita Fadnavis is the wife of our former chief minister. Her allegation is astonishing that traffic leads to divorce. There can be many reasons for divorce but this for the first time I have heard this,” said Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Twitter had a gala time trolling the statement, with many making memes and jokes. One user wrote, ”Three percent divorces in Mumbai are reportedly because of potholes and traffic. That is an amazingly specific number.” A few supported her statement, with another user saying, ”She does have a point. The stress from living in this infrastructure deficit city does have a role to play in a persons mental well-being which has a direct impact on interpersonal relationships.”

That is an amazingly specific number. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) February 5, 2022

Dear @SurveyMonkey , please do share the report on 3% marriages leading to divorce in Mumbai due to traffic. Since a lady is quoting you’ll to make her argument. I have been unable to find any such survey findings. Help us save marriages by sharing the link. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 5, 2022

Here are other reactions:

ಬೆಂಗಳೂನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಯಂಕರ ಟ್ರಾಫಿಕ್ ಮಾರಾಯ. On a serious note, epic thought to correlate time on road with failed marriages. Sounds fascinating even if came without logic. Or with one. https://t.co/CSpFnz0htJ — Raghu (@lahnded) February 5, 2022

Marriage vows in Mumbai will require an additional clause. https://t.co/Sqg0bSF41A — murliman (@murliman) February 5, 2022

Ye Kangana se inspired kyu ho gayi hai bhai 🤷🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/6f4oAjh58l — ela (@elate0309) February 5, 2022

Bangalore traffic jams are better in that case, they don't allow couples to get married only. https://t.co/C8u3rwdzln — Ashish Krupakar (@followdcounsel) February 5, 2022

She has a point , spouse doubts eo for coming late and this creates doubt and stress In their relationship 😂 — ✰Şนຖ (@a12sun) February 5, 2022

If you go by this bizarre logic then #Bengaluru would have been the divorce capital of India instead of #IT capital. Anything for media coverage. 🤦🤦 — Rupam Sarkar (@rupamsarkar) February 5, 2022

Is it true divorce lawyers are distributing their visiting cards at traffic jams in Mumbai? 😅 https://t.co/KhqAyIAx3F — Priyaa Yadav 2.0 (@PriyaaReturnz) February 5, 2022

