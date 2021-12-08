How would you react if a massive python randomly showed up in front of your car? You wouldn’t know how to react, just like these people didn’t. They were just left stunned when a gigantic snake showed up out of nowhere on the highway, just casually trying to get to the other side.Also Read - Viral Video: Agitated King Cobra Hidden Inside Kitchen in Odisha Rescued. Watch

In the video, a green anaconda that looks around 25-feet-long can be seen slithering to the middle of the highway over the divider. People stopped their cars midway and came out of them to see the beautiful reptile. They could be seen recording videos of the huge anaconda on their phones. In the end, the snake disappears into the bushes while some people are stopping other cars from going through while the anaconda was crossing the highway. Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra and Python Fight Aggressively in Water. Watch Who Wins

From the people heard talking in the background of the video, it looks like the incident took place in Brazil. The video was shared on Instagram by a user called ‘snake.wild’ and has received 194.5k views so far. Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Python Climbs Tree in a Mesmerising Way. Watch

Watch the viral video below: