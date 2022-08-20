Viral Video Today: Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra regularly shares posts and videos on his Twitter, which has a following of 9 million, that inspire people. We often see the Mahindra Group Chairman sharing posts about creative and innovative clips from around India.Also Read - Man Tweets Funny Mirzapur Meme Featuring Kaleen Bhaiya As Anand Mahindra Unveils Electric SUVs | See Tweet

The business tycoon recently tweeted a video that showed a unique idea for an entrance gate. The video has gone viral with over 463k views and 17k likes. "This person is: 1) A passionate car lover? 2) An introvert who doesn't want anyone to try and enter his home? 3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour? 4) All of the above?" Anand Mahindra wrote in the caption.

In the video, a large black gate can be seen with the body of a car embedded into it. When it is moved, the wheels of the car are seen rolling as the gate closes. The man, who was controlling the gate, then exits through the car door. Twitter were equally impressed and amused with the video as Anand Mahindra. "It's auto matic gate," a user commented. "Passionate car lover …. his smile is too broad to be an introvert… but yes, he has a sense of humour!" another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

This person is:

1) A passionate car lover?

2) An introvert who doesn’t want anyone to try and enter his home?

3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour?

4) All of the above? pic.twitter.com/CZxhGR7VDb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 19, 2022

What are your thoughts on the video?