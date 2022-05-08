Chennai: Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user and there have been instances where he has used the platform to reach out to help the underprivileged so that they can achieve their dreams. On Mother’s Day, the billionaire industrialist n turned out to be the messiah for K Kamalathal, the Tamil Nadu woman who sold Idlies for just Re 1, even during the COVID-19 lockdown, to help migrant labourers. Mahindra had promised to gift Kamalathal, who is also lovingly called Idli Amma, her own home back in April last year, and the business tycoon fulfilled his commitment on this Mother’s Day.Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: Hero Mum Born Without Arms Dresses Baby Girl Using Her Feet. Watch

Mahindra shared a video of Idli Amma entering her new home on Mother’s Day and wrote: “Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!” Also Read - Happy Mother's Day: From Mary Kom to Serena Williams, Sports' Super Moms

Watch Video HERE: Also Read - Zee Theatre Honors Unconventional Mothers With Stories to Celebrate Their Humanity

Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all! pic.twitter.com/LgfR2UIfnm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 8, 2022

Octogenarian Kamalathal, who originally hails from Vadivelampalayam village near Peru become an internet inspiration after Anand Mahindra reached out to “invest” in her business back in September 2019, before the COVID-19 lockdown. She has been selling idlis with sambhar and chutney for over three decades for only Re 1.

Sharing her story at the time, Mahindra tweeted: “One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove.If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove.”

Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis (1/3) https://t.co/vsaIKIGXTp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

He later followed up on her story in April 2021, and in a series of tweets informed that the Mahindra Rise team will provide Idli Amma with her “own house cum workspace from where she will cook and sell idlis.”

After Mahindra’s heartfelt video on Mother’s Day, netizens showered praise for the business tycoon’s kind gesture. Lauding his gesture, twitterati gave Mahindra a hat’s off and called him a good man.

You are a good man sir , nothing is more sacred then providing home and recognising the hard work of that grandma .. god bless you 🙏 — Aman Pandey (@chosenrejection) May 8, 2022

So noble. Iam sure she would now have some respite while doing the selfless work she does. In a time where a simple Plate of idli is priced for rs 100 in most places, making it available at 1 rupee is philanthropic

Cheers to you and idli Amma 👏🏽👏🏽🙏🏽#HappyMothersDay2022 — Prof Wingardium leviosa (@lost_untilfound) May 8, 2022

Look's really good and well planned for Idli Amma. Good height, airy windows, customised kitchen and overhead water storage facility. Hoping that a lot of people get benefit of affordable housing. — Monesh Shahani (@monesh_shahani) May 8, 2022

Well, now that Idli Amma has her own kitchen, she has a tough schedule of preparing idlis for daily wage labourers ahead of her.