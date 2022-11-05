Viral: Anand Mahindra Reacts As India’s ‘Last Tea Shop’ Uses Digital Payment Ecosystem| See Post Here

Viral: Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra Group, often shares fascinating videos that either impart a life lesson or express interesting observations he makes from them.

Anand Mahindra Reacts As India's 'Last Tea Shop' Uses Digital Payment Ecosystem(Photo Credit: Twitter @arulmozhi2_O)

Viral: The digital payment market in India has experienced rapid growth in recent years, owing primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging technologies. Many of us rely on digital payments – such as UPI and PayTM – for a variety of purposes, such as purchasing groceries and booking airline tickets. Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra Group, often shares fascinating videos that either impart a life lesson or express interesting observations he makes from them. Recently, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and posted about India’s growing digital landscape.

On Friday, the industrialist took to Twitter and retweeted a post by an internet user about India’s “last tea shop” at a village in Uttarakhand, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, that accepts UPI. The businessman reshared the post and wrote, “As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India’s digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho!”

The tweet shared by Mahindra gathered over 4,929 likes. Along with the text, the original post includes two images. The shopkeepers in the photograph are seen smiling and posing in front of their shop. According to the details in the picture, the shop is in Uttarakhand’s Mana village.

See Anand Mahindra Tweet Below:

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India’s digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/n6hpWIATS0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 4, 2022

Mr Mahindra’s post has received over 400 retweets and has drawn the attention of a large number of internet users. Several users commented on the post, praising the country’s digital payment connectivity. “Extraordinary change in ways of life. Literally I don’t carry my wallet any longer,” wrote one user. “Sir, it’s a revolution. Completely changed our spending method,” added another user.

Commenting on it, a third Twitter user wrote, “It’s great breakthrough for digital india and appreciate to reach every citizen.”