Anand Mahindra Shares Clip of Bird’s Eye View With Motivational Message. Watch Viral Video

While the view is beautiful, so is 'Monday Motivation' message by Anand Mahindra.

Viral Video Today: Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra regularly shares posts and videos on his Twitter, which has a following of 9 million, that inspire people. We often see the Mahindra Group Chairman sharing posts about creative and innovative clips from around India.

The business tycoon recently tweeted a video that showed a mesmerizing ‘bird’s eye view’ of The Alps, the highest and most extensive mountain range system that lies entirely in Europe, stretching approximately 1,200 km across seven Alpine countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, and Slovenia. The clip shows an eagle’s face and the bird’s view of The Alps through a tiny camera is hooked to its body.

While the view is beautiful, so is 'Monday Motivation' message by Anand Mahindra.

A mini-cam hooked on to this magnificent bird allows us to literally get a ‘bird’s eye view.’ I find it useful to start a week by trying to always start with the big picture instead of getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty right away #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/sTLNwSMXYa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2022

The clip, originally shared by Red Bull Algeria, has gone viral with over 1.4 million views and 7k likes. Twitter users were equally amazed with the video as Anand Mahindra and also appreciated the important life lesson he shared. “A Birds Eye View gets you the larger view to fly to your vision,” a user commented. “It’s magnificent, awesome, very rare view,” another user wrote.