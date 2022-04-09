Viral News: Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra regularly shares posts and videos on his Twitter, which has a following of 9 million, that inspire people. Recently, the Mahindra Group Chairman tweeted a video of a turtle helping another in need.Also Read - Anand Mahindra Poses ‘Thought Provoking’, ‘Motivational’ Question to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The video shows the turtle lying on its back with another one looking at it from a distance. The second turtle then slowly starts approaching the first one and helps it to flip and get back on its feet again.

Along with the video, the 66-year-old industrialist shared a beautiful message about friendship. The business tycoon wrote: "The phrase 'Turning turtle' means to be flipped upside down. But after seeing this I think it should mean helping a friend in need. One of the greatest gifts in life is to have a buddy who helps you get back on your feet and Rise."

The video originally posted on the handle ‘Amazing Nature’ has gone viral with over 804k views and 19k views.

Watch the viral video below: