Viral Video Today: Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra regularly shares posts and videos on his Twitter, which has a following of 9 million, that inspire people. Recently, the Mahindra Group Chairman tweeted a video of two desi boys riding a bicycle together in the funniest way possible.

Along with the video, the business tycoon wrote, "Even Harvard Business School would not have a better video to communicate the virtues of collaboration and teamwork!" The video, originally shared by The Better India, has received over 476k views and 40k likes.

The video shows two kids riding a bicycle on a road while the famous song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' from the Bollywood classic Sholay could be heard playing in the background. But the boys weren't just riding together, they were both helping the bike move forward at a good speed by pedaling it together. Both of them could be seen standing on a peddle each while balancing their weight. The video left netizens in splits and they flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video below:

Even Harvard Business School would not have a better video to communicate the virtues of collaboration & teamwork! pic.twitter.com/ALBRYRCFN0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2022

What do you think of the video?