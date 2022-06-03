Viral News: Indians are very innovative when comes to coming up with easy life hacks on a budget. Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra regularly shares posts and videos on his Twitter, which has a following of 9 million, that inspire people. We often see him sharing the Mahindra Group Chairman sharing posts about brilliant talent and inventions from India.Also Read - Man Asks Anand Mahindra If He Can Make Cars For ₹10K, His Sarcastic Reply Wins Twitter | See Tweet

The business tycoon recently tweeted a video of an Indian man who came up with an amazing jugaad for harvesting fruits from tall trees. The man made a tool by using a big plastic coke bottle, string, and a PVC pipe. The clip showed the process of how the man made the tool and then how he was able to easily pluck fruits with the help of the invention.

The 66-year-old industrialist mentioned that while the DIY tool is not 'an earth-shattering invention', he shared it as it shows a growing culture of 'tinkering'. "Not an earth-shattering invention. But I'm enthusiastic because it shows a growing culture of 'tinkering.' America became a powerhouse of inventiveness because of the habit of many to experiment in their basement/garage workshops. Tinkerers can become Titans of innovation," Anand Mahindra said in his tweet.

Watch the viral video below:

The video has received over 472k views 27k likes. Twitter users showered praise for the man’s invention in the comments section and thanked Anand Mahindra for sharing the video. Here are some of the commnets from the post:

Someone got their hands dirty and made it on their own. That’s what matters. The more you build the more you learn. — Bored Engineer (@nataraj_hari) June 2, 2022

It’s sp innovative .just last week while I was plucking jamun from our tree ,I asked my son that make some JUGAD to pluck fruits n see it’s been done already. Kudos to d young man — Kavita (@Kavita68567595) June 3, 2022

Simple elegant and easy to make! A solution for every farmer! Innovations like this are very exciting for a young agri- entrepreneur like me! Wonderful to see your support @anandmahindra sir! — Mridula (@mridulasruthi) June 2, 2022

Waah sir ji mast jugad hai — Rakesh Singh (@RakeshS40346831) June 3, 2022

Wow, this is amazing — Bhavna Sawnani (@BhavnaSawnani) June 3, 2022

What do you think of the video?