Viral News: Indians are very innovative when comes to coming up with easy life hacks on a budget. Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra regularly shares posts and videos on his Twitter, which has a following of 9 million, that inspire people. We often see him sharing the Mahindra Group Chairman sharing posts about brilliant talent and inventions from India.
The business tycoon recently tweeted a video of an Indian man who came up with an amazing jugaad for harvesting fruits from tall trees. The man made a tool by using a big plastic coke bottle, string, and a PVC pipe. The clip showed the process of how the man made the tool and then how he was able to easily pluck fruits with the help of the invention.
The 66-year-old industrialist mentioned that while the DIY tool is not 'an earth-shattering invention', he shared it as it shows a growing culture of 'tinkering'. "Not an earth-shattering invention. But I'm enthusiastic because it shows a growing culture of 'tinkering.' America became a powerhouse of inventiveness because of the habit of many to experiment in their basement/garage workshops. Tinkerers can become Titans of innovation," Anand Mahindra said in his tweet.
The video has received over 472k views 27k likes. Twitter users showered praise for the man’s invention in the comments section and thanked Anand Mahindra for sharing the video. Here are some of the commnets from the post:
