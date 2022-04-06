Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra regularly shares posts and videos on his Twitter, where he has a following of 9 million, that inspire people. Recently, the Mahindra Group Chairman tweeted a video that shows a breathtaking view from the top of Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world.Also Read - Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Shares The 3 Rules of Success With Inspiring Clip. Watch

The video was actually recorded by a man named Ben M Jones during his Mt Everest expedition. "There aren't always crowds on Everest. This was last year on May 22nd, 2018," Ben said in an Instagram post with the video from the peak of Mt Everest.

Sharing the surreal video to inspire his Twitter followers, Anand Mahindra said when making hard decisions in life, people should look at the big picture by imagining they are on top of Mt Everest and get an unobstructed view of the world.

“360 degree view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you’re on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the ‘big picture.’,” the 66-year-old industrialist wrote.

The 41-second video shows a beautiful 360-degree view from the top of snow-capped Mount Everest. You can see clouds, mountains, a beautiful sky and the mountain climber’s face in the end. The clip has received over 416k views and 25k likes.

Watch the viral video below: