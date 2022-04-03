Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra regularly shares posts and video on his Twitter, that has a following of 9 million, that inspire people. Recently, the Mahindra Group Chairman tweeted a video of a boy catching fish with a motivational message.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Dances in a Scary Way, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

The video shows the boy installing a pulley-like instrument beside the waterbody and luring fish with a bit of homemade bait. Within seconds, two large fish get hooked on the boy's indigenous instrument. While the video is simple, it has a deep message about the key to success.

Along with the video, the 66-year-old industrialist shared the three virtues of success. "This showed up in my inbox without commentary. It is strangely calming to watch in an increasingly complex world. A 'short story' that proves: Determination + Ingenuity + Patience = Success," the business tycoon wrote.

The video has received over 1.2 million views and 83k likes.

Watch the viral video below: