Viral Video Today: Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra regularly shares posts and videos on his Twitter, which has a following of 9 million, that inspire people. We often see the Mahindra Group Chairman sharing posts about creative and innovative clips from around India.

The business tycoon recently tweeted a video that showed a scooter modified into a disco version with all the entertainment needs. "Life can be as colourful and entertaining as you want it to be… #OnlyinIndia," Anand Mahindra wrote in the caption. The video has received 298k views and 15k likes.

The customised scooter was parked at a petrol-pump and the song Chup Gaye Sare Nazare by Rajesh Khanna could be heard playing on the tiny TV attached to its front. The two-wheeler was completely blinged up with twinkly lights and sparkly beads.

Watch the viral video here:

Life can be as colourful and entertaining as you want it to be… #OnlyInIndia pic.twitter.com/hAmmfye0Fo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 17, 2022

Netizens were extremely impressed with the creativity of the person who modified the scooter. “This is creativity, this talent must be nurtured,” a user commented. Another user commented, “Bike theatre.” Here are some of the comments from the post:

Amazing, right?