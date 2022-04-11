Viral News: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoon, Anand Mahindra’s Twitter is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. Recently, Anand Mahindra, shared a heartwarming video of five generations of men from a family in a frame, which has now given rise to ‘Age bucket challenge.’Also Read - British Gardener Grows Over 1200 Tomatoes on Single Stem, Breaks His Own Record
The clip pertains to an east Asian clan with five healthy, living generations captured at what appears to be a family gathering. It starts with a small boy, maybe aged less than 10 years, calling out to his father, who in turn calls out to his Grandpa, who summons his Great Grandpa, and the entire family hails the Great Great Grandpa, obviously nearing his centenary. The video shows the five generations standing in a single row, cheered lustily by their families, and captured for posterity by the video-camera. Also Read - Can You Spot The Parrot Hiding in Mangoes in This Viral Optical Illusion?
Quite awed, the Mahindra Group Chairman gushed: “What a blessing, 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations — mothers or fathers together.” Also Read - Rare White Kangaroo Spotted in Australia's Queensland, Pictures Mesmerise Internet | See Pics
Watch the video here:
‘Age Bucket Challenge’ Goes Viral
Mahindra also threw the ‘age bucket challenge’ for Indians with his tweet. “Would be great to see a similar video from India,” he said. Accepting the challenge, one Sudesh S. replied — with photographic evidence of five generations thriving in his family — an infant girl with her parents, grandparents, great grandparents and great great grandparents, and how the local media had taken note of the clan’s penta-generational feat.
One Sandeep Mall from Faridabad also confirmed five generations living under one roof and even extended an invite to Mahindra to sup with them all — albeit, in return for a modest gift of Rs 1.60 million SUV Mahindra Thar!
“In India this used to be a very common phenomenon until rapid industrialization happened and the concept of “nuclear families” became more and more popular. This still is persistent though in the villages and small towns,” a person commented on the video. Many others also shared similar pictures of their families.
However, in cities the trend has gone quite extinct with rapid industrialisation, and has been replaced by ‘nuclear families’ which are gaining in popularity. All in all, Mahindra’s tweet succeeded in drawing attention to the ages-old charm of the joint family traditions in India, with generations living, enjoying and thriving under a single roof.
(With IANS inputs)