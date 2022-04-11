Viral News: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoon, Anand Mahindra’s Twitter is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. Recently, Anand Mahindra, shared a heartwarming video of five generations of men from a family in a frame, which has now given rise to ‘Age bucket challenge.’Also Read - British Gardener Grows Over 1200 Tomatoes on Single Stem, Breaks His Own Record

The clip pertains to an east Asian clan with five healthy, living generations captured at what appears to be a family gathering. It starts with a small boy, maybe aged less than 10 years, calling out to his father, who in turn calls out to his Grandpa, who summons his Great Grandpa, and the entire family hails the Great Great Grandpa, obviously nearing his centenary. The video shows the five generations standing in a single row, cheered lustily by their families, and captured for posterity by the video-camera.

Quite awed, the Mahindra Group Chairman gushed: "What a blessing, 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations — mothers or fathers together."

Watch the video here:

What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together. Would be great to see a similar video from India… pic.twitter.com/JZhdMQ7HVP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 9, 2022

‘Age Bucket Challenge’ Goes Viral

Mahindra also threw the ‘age bucket challenge’ for Indians with his tweet. “Would be great to see a similar video from India,” he said. Accepting the challenge, one Sudesh S. replied — with photographic evidence of five generations thriving in his family — an infant girl with her parents, grandparents, great grandparents and great great grandparents, and how the local media had taken note of the clan’s penta-generational feat.

Sir, this is my family, we completed 5 generations. Some local newspapers carried this news back then. The small baby in there is my neice. pic.twitter.com/5eVh906Kt6 — sa (@sudeshs54494493) April 9, 2022

One Sandeep Mall from Faridabad also confirmed five generations living under one roof and even extended an invite to Mahindra to sup with them all — albeit, in return for a modest gift of Rs 1.60 million SUV Mahindra Thar!

Sir come home someday and have meal with five generations at our home. Don’t mind if u give a Thar for five generations living under same roof https://t.co/2FrgrZ30c5 — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) April 9, 2022

My great grandmother with my daughter. She is still healthy. Also my grand mother and my dad pic.twitter.com/sOjoEBrrjd — sai raghava (@sai_raghava_hyd) April 9, 2022

And I am very thankful and grateful to God that my son Ruhaan (2years old) will have this memory to cherish 🙏🏻 4 Generations in a frame! pic.twitter.com/nJahiKJLIA — Nihal (@BeingBajwa) April 9, 2022

A blast from the past..my zoo💃

This 5G also rocked cos it was an all women tribe💃 My grandmother in white,

her eldest daughter next to her,

her granddaughter in black,

her great grand daughter in red &

her great great grand daughter @neelima_devadas in the daughter's arms. pic.twitter.com/dcuHnZjYtB — Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) April 9, 2022

5 Generation in one frame…My Daughter,Wife, Mother in Low, Grand Mother in Low, Great Grand Mother in Low….@anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/9XwiSItF46 — Mayur Solanki (@mayursolanki056) April 9, 2022

Me, my mother, grand mother, daughter and grand daughter pic.twitter.com/ghaOif0bqc — Kumar Anandaraman (@KumarAnandaram1) April 9, 2022

“In India this used to be a very common phenomenon until rapid industrialization happened and the concept of “nuclear families” became more and more popular. This still is persistent though in the villages and small towns,” a person commented on the video. Many others also shared similar pictures of their families.

However, in cities the trend has gone quite extinct with rapid industrialisation, and has been replaced by ‘nuclear families’ which are gaining in popularity. All in all, Mahindra’s tweet succeeded in drawing attention to the ages-old charm of the joint family traditions in India, with generations living, enjoying and thriving under a single roof.

