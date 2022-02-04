New Delhi: The internet is full of cute and spontaneous moments. One such adorable video which has gone viral is of an anchor and her special guest – a baby. Rebecca Schuld, the anchor in the video from Wisconsin in the US, was seen holding her three-month-old baby in her arms as she delivered the weather forecast for CBS 58 News. The video of this adorable moment is getting immense love from all circles. Thousands of viewers on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have loved the video and it is creating a storm on the internet.Also Read - Bikini-Clad Sara Ali Khan Plays a Prank on Her Spot Girl, Her Pool Video Goes Viral - Watch

A report by Daily Mail said that 42-year-old Rebecca Schuld has been working from home due to COVID-related restrictions after her maternity leave ended. While working from home, her daughter woke up from her nap when she was about to present a weather report for the channel. She then decided to present the forecast along with her adorable daughter.

"I was just minutes away from having my next weather broadcast, and my baby had just woken up. I go over to my greenwall. I'm holding her and our producer is like, 'Oh, your baby, is she gonna make an appearance?' I was very confident she was going to behave because she just took a long nap so I knew she'd be happy. I said, 'sure!," Schuld was quoted as saying by Yahoo News.

Watch the viral video here:

OMG… this appearance with baby Fiona is going bananas!! I think she needs to be put on payroll at this point 😉 https://t.co/kNqp3Rp7H1 — Rebecca Schuld (@RebeccaSchuld) January 29, 2022

This little babe has no idea the joy she brings to the people👏 🥰 https://t.co/I53nPXIRPq — Rebecca Schuld (@RebeccaSchuld) January 26, 2022

After the video went viral, Schuld said she was “truly honoured and humbled” to see that so many people had heart the video. She also called for a “group hug”. “I am truly honored, humbled… and in shock, so many people and news outlets have shared this!! Spreading a little joy in this world that is so challenging to navigate. Even for me. Can we all just have a group hug right now?!!! — feeling grateful,” Rebecca Schuld posted on Facebook.

