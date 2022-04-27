Tirupati: In a heart-wrenching incident, a grief-stricken man was forced to carry his 10-year-old son’s dead body on a bike, to reach his native village, which was 90 km away. The shocking incident happened at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General (RUIA) hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati on Monday. According to The Times of India, ambulance drivers at the hospital allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from Narsimhulu to ferry his son home.Also Read - Viral Video: Harry Styles Dances to Daler Mehndi's Ho Jayegi Balle Balle. Just Try Not To Laugh

Since he did not have the required money, Narsimhulu–who works as a gardener in a mango orchard–requested his orchard owner to arrange for an ambulance from outside. However, ambulance drivers at the hospital not only chased them away but also manhandled the already aggrieved man. He even pleaded them to show some humanity and reduce the fare, but the private ambulance operators refused the same. With no other option left, the distressed father carried the corpse on his bike.

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted a video of the incident and wrote, “My heart aches for innocent little Jesava, who died at Tirupati’s RUIA hospital.His father pleaded with authorities to arrange an ambulance which never came. With mortuary vans lying in utter neglect,pvt ambulance providers asked a fortune to take the child home for final rites.”

Watch the video here: (Trigger Warning: Distressing visuals inside)

My heart aches for innocent little Jesava,who died at Tirupati’s RUIA hospital.His father pleaded with authorities to arrange an ambulance which never came.With mortuary vans lying in utter neglect,pvt ambulance providers asked a fortune to take the child home for final rites.1/2 pic.twitter.com/mcW94zrQUt — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 26, 2022