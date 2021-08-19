Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): In an extraordinary display of loyalty, an Andhra Pradesh MLA of YSR Congress Party has built a grand temple for party chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. MLA B Madhusudhan Reddy of the YSRCP said that he constructed the temple, reportedly at a cost of around Rs 2 crore, to display his respect and create awareness about the schemes of the government. The temple has been designed by a few experts from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.Also Read - Viral Video: 'Dancing Dad' Ricky Pond Grooves to Madhuri Dixit's Dum Duma Dum, Impresses The Internet | Watch

A temple-like memoir house showcasing Andhra Pradesh government’s scheme ‘Nava Ratnalu’ was inaugurated in Srikalahasti town in Chittoor district on Wednesday. This house called ‘Jagananna Naaratnala Nilayam’ has 9 pillars which depicts the nine welfare schemes being implemented by the state government.

“Our Jagannanna is the God who brings happiness in the families of poor people with welfare schemes,” the MLA tweeted while sharing a video of the newly-built temple.

On the top of the house, a ‘Mirror Hall’ with statues and photos of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is located on the first floor which will be inaugurated on August 20. The central plaque embossed with the map of Andhra Pradesh, the face of Jagan Reddy, flag and party symbol of YSRCP, and motifs of ‘Nava Ratnalu’ are made of silver and gold.

Visitors to the temple are provided with handwritten copies of the welfare schemes done by Jaganmohan Reddy.

While speaking on the occasion, Madhusudan Reddy told ANI, “Many may criticise me why I built ‘Jagananna Naaratnala Nilayam’. Why shouldn’t I build it? Statues of a Britisher named sir Arthur Coton are built as he had constructed a dam (barrage) on Godavari River. It is a practice in Andhra Pradesh to erect statues of persons who do good for the public.”

“Jagan’s brainchild Nava Ratnalu scheme is benefiting 5 crore people, out of six crore population of the state. There is no such massive scheme anywhere in India. That’s why I built this,” he added.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with the news, with many questioning the expenditure that went behind the construction. Many called it sycophancy and waste of tax payer’s money.

A user wrote, “Is this how taxpayers money is getting wasted. Last year this guy stood in National Media for what he did and now this year with a different concept of wasting public money.”

