Nellore: A traffic cop is being hailed as a hero after he risked his own life to save a stranded priest caught in the gushing flood waters in Andhra Pradesh. The incident happened when the priest at Kodavalur Shiva temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore was riding his bike at Venkateswarapuram bridge. However, he was swept away by the flood waters and shouted for help. Coming to his rescue was Traffic Circle Inspector Nayak who braved the flash flood and reached out to the priest using a rope. Nayak held the priest tight and ensured that he didn’t lose his grasp of the rope.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Makes His Own Jugaad Train Seat, Leaves Passengers Dumbstruck. WATCH

In a tweet, Andhra Pradesh police shared a video of the rescue and wrote, ”A priest working at the Kodavalur Shiva temple in #Nellore Dist was riding his bike at Venkateswarapuram bridge when he was swept away by the flood waters & was shouting for the help, while Traffic CI Sri Nayak dared to bring the priest safely.”

Watch the video here:

#APPolice Cyclone Rescue Operations :

A priest working at the Kodavalur Shiva temple in #Nellore Dist was riding his bike at Venkateswarapuram bridge when he was swept away by the flood waters & was shouting for the help,while Traffic CI Sri Nayak dared to bring the priest safely pic.twitter.com/qEP4mANXZk — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 21, 2021

The video has gone viral and people have hailed the traffic cop’s valiant efforts to rescue the priest.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang wrote, “DGP Gautam Sawang appreciates the #valiant rescue and commitment shown by Traffic CI in discharging his duties in the service of public and saving life of a person.”

“Salute to your selfless humanity work … Keep up the good work sir,” wrote another.

Here are other reactions:

DGP Gautam Sawang appreciates the #valiant rescue and commitment shown by Traffic CI in discharging his duties in the service of public and saving life of a person.#Rescue#CycloneJawad — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 21, 2021

As many as 20 people have lost their life due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, while over 30 people are still missing.