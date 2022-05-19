Viral Video Today: A wholesome video of an elderly man is going viral where he is dancing his heart out in public. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘Goodnews Movement’. It has received over 2.3 million views and 100k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Uncle Dances To Punjabi Songs At Sirsa Bus Stand As People Wait. Watch

"Dancing into Friday like this man in Southport, UK," the caption read. The page also shared an important message with the video saying, "Remember, don't take yourself too seriously, no one else does."

The video shows an elderly man, who's wearing a hat, blue shirt and black pants, dancing on a street in Southport, UK like he doesn't have a single care in the world. He dances in a carefree and entertaining manner to several songs including Macarena and Michael Jackson's Thriller. The man then proceeds to dance to Shakira's Waka Waka and Beyonce's Crazy in Love in the end.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Netizens found his moves on feminine songs hilarious and were also impressed by his moves in the other songs. He could also be seen doing the floss step in the begging. “He wins the internet,” an Instagram user commented. “I need a part 2,” another user said. Here are some of the comments from the post: