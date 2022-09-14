Viral Video Today: You might have seen several Turkish ice cream vendors who prank customers by not giving them the ice cream cone until the customer is frustrated. Turkish ice cream is a hit among children who really enjoy being pranked by the ice cream man who keeps snatching the cone from their hand instead of easily handing it to them. However, this kid has had enough of this vendor’s games, he just really wants to eat his ice cream and doesn’t have the patience for being pranked.Also Read - Viral Video: Customer's Hilarious Prank On Turkish Ice Cream Vendor Leaves Netizens Cackling. Watch

The clip shows a boy wearing a yellow T-shirt and shorts standing in front of the Turkish ice cream vendor’s stand. As soon as the man begins with his prank by putting the cone on a stick, the boy turns the tables on him and pranks the vendor instead. The boy can be seen grabbing the stick from the ice cream vendor’s hands and the man has to bend over his stand to get the stick back. The boy keeps pulling on it and even punches the man’s hand to free the stick. The boy then snatches the ice cream cone off the stick and goes on eat it. People around him who witnessed this hilarious sight couldn’t stop laughing.

It was uploaded by a boy named Dinesh Kumar, on his Instagram ‘black_dancer_dinesh’. The reel has received as many as 20 million views and 1.5 million likes. Netizens were left in hysterics after watching the boy prank the prankster in such a funny way. “Ye banda pura tayar hoke ayataa,” a user commented. “Bhai Aaram se,” another user wrote. “Thoda aur khichta tho ice cream wala banda niche girta,” another user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BOY SNATCHING CONE FROM TURKISH ICE CREAM VENDOR:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Kumar (@black_dancer_dinesh)

LOL!