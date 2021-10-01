Viral Video: Wedding videos on social media are the flavour of the season and everyday or the other, funny and heartwarming videos of Indian weddings go viral. One such hilarious video has gone viral on social media, showing a newly-wed bride throwing a tantrum and climbing the roof of her husband’s house, refusing to come down. From the video, it seems that the bride has just arrived at her in-laws house after the wedding as she is seen in her bridal saree and veil. A lot of people including the family members and neighbours are there to welcome her.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Wear Tracksuits to Their Wedding Reception, Spark Comfort vs Style Debate | Watch

However, it’s not clear what made her so upset. In anger, she places a ladder and climbs the roof which has no staircase. The groom desperately tries to stop her, but she is adamant and climbs up the terrace. Other family members also try to dissuade her and request her to come down, but in vain. She further pushes the ladder away, while the whole family including the groom, keep trying hard to persuade her to calm down.

This video was uploaded on Instagram by an account named Niranjan Mohapatra.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with more than 5000 likes, leaving netizens in splits. Many users were curious to know what made the bride so angry, while other made jokes and poured emojis in the comments section.

”Mai sasural nahi jaungi,” joked one user, while another wrote, ” Dulhan naaraz ho gayi.”

What could be the reason!