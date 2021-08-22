Viral Video: Weddings are undoubtedly special and one of the most important days in a person’s life, so to make every second memorable and extra special, brides and grooms try their best. In one such incident, a bride refused to enter her wedding venue until the song she chose for her entry was played. And, a video clip of this event is now making rounds on the internet after it was shared by a wedding photography page named “The WeddingBrigade”. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Watch the video to know why the bride didn’t want to enter the venue 🤭 Brides to be don’t forget to get your bridal entry song ready to avoid last-minute mishaps.”Also Read - Viral Video: Panipuri Seller Caught Urinating on Mug and Mixing it in Water Used for Serving The Golgappas | WATCH

In the video, the bride along with her friends, siblings and cousins can be seen about to make entry as she walks under the traditional phoolon ki chaadar, but suddenly she stops and refuses to walk further. This was because the song she chose for her bridal entry was not being played around the wedding hall. At a point, she even gets emotional after trying to say again and again that she had requested earlier about her bridal entry song.

The video has garnered over 16k likes and around 316K views so far and people are totally in support of the bride that she must not make an entry without the song she chose. Meanwhile, many even slammed her saying she was a drama queen and also called it a scripted wedding.