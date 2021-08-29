Viral Video: With the wedding season at its peak now, different kinds of funny and interesting pictures and videos from the ceremonies have grabbed a special place on the internet and netizens are totally having a good time watching those. And now, yet another video from a wedding is trending across social media platforms and it shows a bride slapping her groom for chewing tobacco during the ceremony. In the viral video, the angry bride not only slaps the groom but also the panditji as far as it can be assumed after watching the video. The video started going viral after it was shared on Instagram by a user named Niranjan Mahapatra.Also Read - Legendary Pakistani Journalist Chand Nawab Puts His Viral 'Karachi Se' Railway Video Up for Auction with Minimum Bid Price of Rs 46 Lakhs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_niranjanm87)

In the undated video clip, the bride looks furious as she sits between the groom and the priest for the wedding ceremony. And, just when the ceremony is about to begin, the bride can be heard asking the priest to wait and questions about something and after hearing his response immediately slaps him. Then the furious bride turns back at her groom and starts yelling at him for chewing tobacco, slaps him and asks him to spit it out. The audio of the viral video clip helps us assumed that the bride was angry at the groom because he was chewing tobacco.