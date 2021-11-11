Viral Video: A CCTV footage video has captured the shocking moment when a woman threw a bowl of steaming soup into a restaurant manager’s face at a fast-food joint in Texas. The reason? The unnamed customer was reportedly angry after discovering melted plastic in the takeout container. The incident took place on November 7 at a Mexican restaurant chain Sol de Jalisco in Temple, Texas.Also Read - Viral Video: Speeding Motorcycle Loses Control, Crashes Into Clothing Store in Telangana | Watch

According to a Metro report, the unnamed customer had ordered a spicy menudo soup. After she received her order, she called to complain that the soup was so hot that it melted the plastic lid of the takeout container. She later came back to the restaurant to confront the branch manager identified as 24-year-old Jannelle Broland. A video of the incident shows the angry customer removing the lid of the soup container. She then hurls the steamy soup at Broland’s face and raced out of the store.

Watch the video here:

The violent episode has left Broland shocked and traumatised. Fortunately, she didn’t suffer any burn injuries as the the soup had already cooled down, however she got a nose bleed and burning sensation in her eyes becuase of the spices in the soup.

“The experience itself was traumatizing and heartbreaking. I felt my spirit had been broken just knowing someone could do something so awful and then laugh about it,” Broland was quoted as saying by Mail Online.

Jannelle also said she offered the woman a refund or a free meal replacement but she continued to become angrier.

“She just continued to yell, make a scene, still cursing with families and other children in the restaurant. And that’s when I said, ‘ma’am, you either need to calm down or leave, or I’m going to be calling the police.’ I said, ‘ma’am, I can still help you and get you something, I just ask that you don’t yell and cuss at me.’ And that’s the moment she threw it at me,” Broland added.

Here’s a video of what transpired before she threw the soup:

After the episode, customers and restaurants staff went outside and recorded her face and car number plate. The police were called and Jannelle filed a complaint.

Meanwhile, netizens have slammed the customer, saying she should be jailed and extended support for the restaurant manager.

“We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the highest standard. If a citizen believes they have received poor service we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved,” Temple Police Deputy Chief Allen Teston told KCENTV. Temple Police also confirmed that the woman has been banned from the restaurant and that charges are pending.