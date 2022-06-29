Viral Video Today: Although deer generally are docile and timid animals that do not attack humans, the deer population explosion, due to human activity, has greatly increased deer-human contact. Normally deer are not aggressive. They are skittish animals and tend to run away from humans and avoid unnecessary confrontations. However, various reasons might make a deer attack. Attacks are most likely to happen during mating season, when deer feel threatened or are backed into a corner, or when they are protecting their young.Also Read - Viral Video: Giraffe Helps Baby Deer By Removing Branch Stuck On His Head. Watch

A video is going viral that shows an angry deer attacking a hunter that had him cornered. The was shared on Twitter by the user 'Naturalezaymas_'. It was also retweeted by former NBA player and has gone viral with over 854k views. It shows an axis deer, also known as chital, furiously charging towards a hunter who was holding his rifle in its direction. The hunter was also recording the incident on his phone which fell when he was attacked.

The deer then injures the man's eye with one of his horns and runs away. A few seconds later, the man shows how badly he was injured and that he was bleeding profusely. Many Twitter users were on the deer's side saying that the hunter got what he deserved. "Deer had one chance and took it. Damn that changed quickly," a Twitter user commented. "Hope the deer is fine," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below: (Disclaimer: Some users might find the following visuals disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.)

El video del día! 😬😎 pic.twitter.com/AwmK7L68PR — Naturaleza y mas (@Naturalezaymas_) June 28, 2022

