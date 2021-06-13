An elephant that was brought in a marriage procession (baraat) created a massive ruckus at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Prayagraj’s Amplapur village on the night of June 11. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Eats Helmet Hanging from a Parked Bike | WATCH

The groom, Anand Tripathi, reached the wedding venue with the elephant.

On hearing the loud sounds of firecrackers, the elephant got agitated. He destroyed the marriage ceremony’s pandal.

And then, he toppled four cars that were parked at the wedding venue.

A video showed the angry elephant toppling cars and people scattering around to get out of his way. The groom was also seen running off to save himself.

Watch the viral video below: