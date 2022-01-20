Viral Video: A terrifying video has surfaced on social media wherein an angry elephant can be seen attacking an SUV car with a family of 4 people still inside it. The incident was reported from South Africa’s iSimangaliso Wetland Park when an elephant charged a family of four–two kids and their parents, Newsflash reported. The nail-biting moment was recorded by people sitting in another car that stood just behind them. The driver also tried to scare the elephant by honking. In the 21-second clip, the angry pachyderm is seen upending their white Ford SUV and then pushing it out of the way. The elephant didn’t leave the spot until it flip the car.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Elephant & Calf Barge Into Police Station in Kerala, Damage Entrance | Watch

According to Daily Mail report, some rangers came to rescue the family. They were summoned by calls from the following car who had recorded the incident. The video was uploaded on a YouTube channel named Zululand Observer on January 16. The viral clip has garnered more than views on the channel.

Watch the video here:

Thankfully, the family only suffered minor injuries, but they were terrified after the incident.

A ranger who rescued the family said, “They were absolutely terrified and extremely traumatised by what happened and were in fear that the elephant would return and attack them again. It is very fortunate for all inside that the elephant did not pierce the side of the car with his tusks as that could have been certain death for anyone sitting in their path.”

“The family was very shaken and a little bruised but I think it will be a while before they take a drive through an elephant reserve on their travels again,” he added.

Meanwhile, iSimangaliso Wetland Park officials have pledged to investigate what caused the elephant to react so violently.