People are celebrating Holi, the festival of colours, across India today. With the COVID situation under control, the celebrations are being overshadowed this year and people are able to enjoy the festival. As usual, the most excited for Holi are children who are out and about with their friends and family, playing with coloured powder (gulaal), water guns (pichkari) or water balloons. While seeing kids play with these things is a common sight, sometimes they get innovative and attack each other with food like tomatoes or eggs.

However, a boy took things to the next level when he got angry after his friends covered his face with gulaal. A video is going viral on social media where a boy can be seen taking revenge from his friends for colouring him. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the user 'yourfunzone'.

It shows a boy playing with a few other kids in a neighbourhood. After the other kids cover the boy with gulaal, he gets angry at them and decides to take revenge. He brings out his water gun and takes it to an open gutter (naala) on the side of the lane. He then fills up the whole pichkari with naali ka paani (gutter water) and chases his friends to spray them with the dirty water.

Netizens were left jaw-dropped on watching the video and found it disgusting yet hilarious at the same time.

Watch the viral video below: