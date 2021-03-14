New Delhi: A video of a woman being attacked by an angry goat while she was trying to make a selfie video is going viral on social media. The video was recently posted by an Instagram page named ‘thewildcapture’ with the caption, “What could possibly go wrong?”. Soon after the video went viral on social media platforms, netizens dropped hilarious comments, while many posted comments like she must wear a helmet the next time she tries to take a selfie with an animal, some showed concern that the woman must have received serious injury. Also Read - Odisha Farmer Builds Solar-powered Car that Can Run 300 km on a Single Charge

In the viral video, the woman can be seen taking selfies in the middle of what looks like a village road, while a goat is tied with a rope at some distance. And while the woman is making a selfie video with various facial expressions and pouting as she calls the goat, it can be seen moving back and forth. And, suddenly it comes chasing towards the woman from behind and attacks her with its head.

Watch the video here:

The viral video has garnered over 457K views on Instagram and hundreds of comments.