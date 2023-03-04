Home

Viral Video: Angry Hippo Scares Away Lion, Internet Calls Her The ‘Real’ King – WATCH

An angry hippo scared away a thirsty lion in a funny viral video from South Africa's reserve, WATCH what happened next:

Viral Video: A lion is often referred to as the ‘king of the jungle’ but this latest viral video from South Africa’s reserve proves otherwise. An aggressive hippopotamus is shown in the thrilling footage frightening away a lion who was sipping water from a lake. The viral video was shared by a wildlife sightings account, latestkruger on Instagram. In the viral video, the lion can be seen drinking water at a lake’s bank. An enraged hippo that was positioned in the centre of the lake was watching it. The lion was disturbed when the hippo suddenly charged at it. The lion quickly flew away from the camera as the hippo ran towards the ferocious carnivore by the end of the video. The caption on the viral video read, “Angry hippo charges lion drinking her home 🦁🦛😮#tingedby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latest Sightings – Kruger (@latestkruger)

The video of a hippo scaring a lion away went viral in no time. Netizens dropped laughing and fire emojis in the comment section. Instagram users were amused by the video, and they responded in a variety of ways in the comment section. Several users had the most hilarious comments. One of the users wrote, “He just wanted to remind them who’s boss.” Another user wrote, “hat’s got to be the real king of the jungle…I mean if you have the “king” running away like that, then shiiiid 😂.” The third one said, “Incredible, incredible how Nature walks, I liked it sincerely.” One of the users also asked ‘who is the king of the jungle now.’

Hippopotamus are semi-aquatic mammals that typically live in rivers and shallow lakes. The hippo must be able to fully submerge itself in the water, thus it must be deep enough. Hippos are not territorial on land, but they are in the water. The ones who trespass on their turf will come under attack.

The viral video of a hippo scaring a lion away has 214K views, over 9K likes and 83 comments.

