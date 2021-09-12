Viral Video: The internet is filled with bizarre incidents, viral moments, challenges, and many more. And, among recent viral incidents is a video that shows a woman crashing her sister’s job interview and thrashing her on finding that that the latter had slept with her husband. And, believe us or not, a video of the incident has gone viral and has left netizens ROFL-ing. The video went viral after it was shared on a Twitter account with the name Dallas on Saturday and has racked up millions of views. The post caption read, “Wife Crashes Her Sister’s Job Interview After Finding Out She Slept With Her Husband”.Also Read - Viral Video: Barbers Sing to Calm Anxious Little Boy Getting a Haircut | WATCH

In the video, we can see an angry woman storming inside an office room while her sister is in the middle of a job interview and beat her up for allegedly sleeping with her husband. The undated video was likely shot by someone inside the office and got to watch the whole fight between the two sisters.

WATCH: Also Read - Ganesh Pandal in Hyderabad Promotes COVID-19 Vaccination

Wife Crashes Her Sister’s Job Interview After Finding Out She Slept With Her Husband pic.twitter.com/2SzzFPu3kS — Dallas (@59dallas) September 11, 2021

Even though it was not a happy or funny video, but I can definitely say that it has left the netizens entertained as they dropped hilarious comments and memes in the comment section of the post. The post was also shared across social media platforms by various users and all platforms had similar comments like, “I doubt she got the job, but she SURE got the Business”, “Interviewer: we’ll call you”, “I hope she kept the same energy with her husband”, “Did she get the job though”. Meanwhile, several users even wrote about the violence and also said that often it is the other person who is blamed and not the spouse for cheating. One user also wrote, “All that anger needs to go to that husband. Women too often blame women for their partner’s infidelity. Unique situation I understand but this is such nonsense.”