Bhopal: A video showing an angry woman throwing fruits from a roadside vendor’s cart to the ground after it allegedly brushed her car went viral here on Tuesday, prompting the district authority to order probe. The video shows the woman shouting at the vendor and tossing fruits to the ground while pointing finger at her car. The vendor is seen pleading with her to stop, “Madam, don’t do this, I’m poor.” He even says that he would compensate the damage done to the woman’s car but in vain.Also Read - Viral Video: Homeless Man Celebrates Pet Dog's Birthday, Heartwarming Video Moves The Internet | Watch
Some social media users claimed that a sticker of a Bhopal-based private university could be seen on the rear-window of the car.
The video has sparked outrage and any condemned the woman’s behaviour, asking for her arrest.Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania said he had ordered an inquiry.
”A video of Bhopal is going viral on social media, in which a woman is seen throwing fruits on the ground from a hand-driven cart. The officials are directed to identify the woman and fruit vendor so that appropriate action can be ensured”, he tweeted.
