Bhopal: A video showing an angry woman throwing fruits from a roadside vendor's cart to the ground after it allegedly brushed her car went viral here on Tuesday, prompting the district authority to order probe. The video shows the woman shouting at the vendor and tossing fruits to the ground while pointing finger at her car. The vendor is seen pleading with her to stop, "Madam, don't do this, I'm poor." He even says that he would compensate the damage done to the woman's car but in vain.

Some social media users claimed that a sticker of a Bhopal-based private university could be seen on the rear-window of the car.

Bhopal : After a slight touch of a car parked on the road, the woman in anger threw all the fruits of the fruit seller on the road. It is said that a professor of a private university in Bhopal, madam. The cartman kept pleading but madam did not listen.#Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/cAFvPL7LRN — Mario David Antony Alapatt (@davidalapatt) January 11, 2022

The video has sparked outrage and any condemned the woman’s behaviour, asking for her arrest.Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania said he had ordered an inquiry.

”A video of Bhopal is going viral on social media, in which a woman is seen throwing fruits on the ground from a hand-driven cart. The officials are directed to identify the woman and fruit vendor so that appropriate action can be ensured”, he tweeted.

सोशल मीडिया पर भोपाल का एक वीडियो वॉयरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक महिला फल के हाथठेला से फलों को जमीन पर फेंकती नजर आ रही है उक्त मामलें पर संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित अधिकारियों को महिला एवं हाथठेला वाले का पता करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। ताकि उचित कार्यवाई सुनिश्चित की जा सके : कलेक्टर — Collector Bhopal (@CollectorBhopal) January 11, 2022

