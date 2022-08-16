Agra: A video is going viral showing a woman thrashing a residential society security guard with a stick and hurling abuses at him for allegedly ill-treating stray dogs. The woman has been identified as Dimpi Mahendru who is a animal rights activist. In the video, Dimpi is purportedly heard threatening the man that she will complain about him to BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi. Notably, the man works as a security guard in the LIC officer colony under New Agra police station. He is heard saying in the video that he was an ex-armyman and that he was trying to shoo stray dogs away from the colony.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Elderly Woman Does Aarti In Front Of National Flag. Watch Viral Video

Shocking video from UP’s #Agra! Woman thrashes, abuses society security guard over ‘bad behavior’ with dogs. pic.twitter.com/XrDSIbT43V — Aman Dwivedi (@amandwivedi48) August 14, 2022

The Agra police said they have taken cognisance of the video and registered a case against the woman who claims to be an animal rights activist. Superintendent of Police (City) Vikas Kumar said, “A video is going viral in which a woman was seen beating a guard with a stick. The Agra police has taken cognisance of the video and legal action is being taken.”

New Agra police station SHO Vijay Vikaram Singh told PTI, “A complaint has been given by guard Akhilesh Singh working at the LIC officer colony. We have been trying to get the details of the woman who was seen beating up the guard in the viral video.”

Later, Dimpi claimed she has been working against cruelty on animals for the past 15-18 years. She added she got a call from the colony two-three days ago about alleged cruelty on dogs, but could not come as she was not in the town.