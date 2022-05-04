San Francisco: Amid the ongoing protests in the US after the apparent leak of a US Supreme Court order overturning a ruling on abortion rights, an ‘anti-abortion’ activist on Tuesday was spotted scaling a 60-storey tower in San Francisco. The activist, who goes by the name of Maison Deschamps on Instagram, describes himself as a “Pro-Life Spiderman” and had even posted an Instagram story mid-climb on the tower, Fox Business reported. DesChamps said he recently started climbing skyscrapers to spread his anti-abortion message.Also Read - Viral Video: Newly-wed Bride and Groom's Running Race Leaves People Surprised | WATCH

“I am here at the Salesforce tower… It’s going alright,” the man could be heard saying in the Instagram story posted. “It’s all going good, just wish I had a little water,” he said in another story posted on Instagram, adding, “I just got to troop it out, everything is going good though.”

Meanwhile, passersby and witnesses on the ground and inside the building took dramatic videos of Des Champs as he scaled the 1,070-foot structure. The videos show Champs wearing a grey hoodie, gloves and pants scaling the building.

Watch the videos here:

Walking to get coffee in San Francisco and this dude is just climbing a building pic.twitter.com/aTzeXLVBa8 — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) May 3, 2022

Look at this dude climbing the salesforce tower in #SanFrancisco #Salesforce pic.twitter.com/cPMRF6sizR — Phil Donnici (@pdonnici) May 3, 2022

What a day, you look out of the window and this guy is climbing by from the outside #salesforcetower #freeclimber pic.twitter.com/NUBbKmtwaa — Lars Schwetje (@larsschwetje) May 3, 2022

San Francisco fire department responded to the incident by deploying its personnel for the rescue of the climber and said that the person was putting the lives of firefighters and the public safety at risk. After scaling the tower, Des Champs was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest, the San Francisco Police Department said.

“San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower. This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action,” the fire department said in a tweet. About an hour later, the fire department issued an update saying that the issue has been resolved and the concerned person is in the custody of the San Francisco police.

UPDATE: Incident resolved. Climber is now with @SFPD https://t.co/wxbGREir7X — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 3, 2022

A protest was seen in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington DC late Monday night. Barricades were up around the building, just minutes after reports from Politico were leaked regarding the court overturning Roe v. Wade ruling. The US Supreme Court voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade verdict that guaranteed the right to abortion for nearly a half-century and allow each state to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion, reported New York Times, citing a leaked draft opinion from February, published online on Monday night by Politico, the US-based media publication.

(With Agency Inputs)