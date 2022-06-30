Viral Video: Ants are common insects, but are ridiculously strong and have the ability to carry between 10 and 50 times their own body weight! A single ant can lift 50 times its own weight, and an ant colony even cooperates to move larger objects, which is astonishing but fascinating to know. This was proved by the widely shared video of a colony of ants dragging a gold chain across an uneven surface. In the video, a colony of ants is shown stealing the gold chain while normally moving through cracks.Also Read - Viral Video: 4-Year-Old Boy Impresses With His Skateboarding Skills, Internet Says 'Bravo' | Watch

The video, which was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, shows a colony of black ants crawling with what appears to be a gold chain over rough ground. Nanda posted posted the video on Twitter with the caption, “Tiny gold smugglers. The question is under which section of IPC they can be booked?”

Watch the video below:

Tiny gold smugglers 😀😀

The question is,under which section of IPC they can be booked? pic.twitter.com/IAtUYSnWpv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 28, 2022

Notably, this video is old and had gone viral last year too. The breathtaking video is unequivocal proof of nature’s magnificence, and sets an example of unity in strength. More than 156,000 people have watched the video around 700 people have shared it, so far. A user hilariously commented, “First need to identify their gender. If female it’s their rights to be maintained & live with status. For men, no need to book a case, contact few state police & they will encounter on spot.”

Another wrote, ”We humans are worthless compared to these tiny ants with micro brain. The way they relate to each other & work tother is something to be we need to be ashamed of. Probably they have no #Religion to divide them and kill each other with hatred. Great #teamwork .

