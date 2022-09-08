Apple Far Out Event 2022: At the Apple ‘Far Out’ event on September 7, the American tech giant launched its latest generation of flagship iPhone 14 devices. The line up included new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple AirPods Pro 2. While consumers around the world are excited to get their hands on the new and swanky devices, Indians were particularly thrilled after watching the launch event! Why, you ask?Also Read - Apple Launches Next-generation AirPods Pro at Rs 26900 in India, Offers Personalised Spatial Audio

Notably, Apple used a popular number from Indian hip hop artist Badshah to unveil the AirPods Pro 2, and desis can’t keep calm! While introducing the new AirPods Pro 2, Badshah’s song ‘Voodoo’ played in the backdrop and proud desi netizens were extremely happy. Netizens were pleasantly surprised and proud at the choice of music at the event. The song was released in April this year and marked the first collaboration between Badshah and international superstar J Balvin.

APPLE USES BADSHAH’S SONG TO UNVEIL AIRPODS PRO 2: CHECK TWEETS AND MEMES

All-new AirPods Pro. Now with up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation. And Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, longer battery life, and Touch control to adjust volume with a swipe.⁰ https://t.co/ooXEBABTQW pic.twitter.com/tki0ikMxf2 — Apple (@Apple) September 7, 2022

When Badshah’s Voodoo got recommended to me I skipped it. Now they played it during the reveal of Airpods Pro 2 now I like it. See? Apple’s good at selling stuff#AppleEvent — Sarvad (@yoshreesh) September 7, 2022

First time in history #apple play indian rapper #badshah song during launch of AirPods. Did you see guys.@Its_Badshah pic.twitter.com/uzZ8kF2Cvv — Suraj Singh | सूरज सिंह (@surajspundir) September 8, 2022

Voodoo played on the launch of the new Airpod pro…@Its_Badshah going International 🤩

.@Hip_hop_india12 @hood_wali_baat — Deepanshu Mehra (@Deepanshumehra) September 7, 2022

According to Hindustan Times report, Badshah didn’t know that his song would be played at the global event, and was happy to be surprised. He shared a video of the event on Instagram stories, along with ‘Indian flag emojis’ in the caption.

“I had absolutely no idea that my song Voodoo was going to be played for Apple’s keynote event. When I heard it I thought it was played only for the India market so I checked my settings to confirm but then got to know that it’s just 1 event streamed live worldwide,” Badshah told Hindustan Times.

The Apple AirPods Pro latest gen will be available at Rs 26900 in India. The new AirPods Pro comes with active noise cancellation, and spatial audio feature. Powered by H2 chip, the device gives 6 hours of listening time, and a bunch of other nifty features.