Viral Video: After months of rumours and leaks, Apple held its highly-anticipated September event on Tuesday and unveiled a slew of products including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, an all-new iPad mini, and more. However, what caught the attention of Indians was the Dum Maro Dum tune played at the very start of the promotion video. The same music was also played when the company’s CEO Tim Cook arrived to present the product line-up at the auditorium in Apple’s headquarters. Well, yes! This year’s Apple event has an Indian connection and Desis can’t keep calm!Also Read - Apple Launches iPad, Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 Series With New Designs | Check Specification, Features

Many excited Indians took to Twitter to point out that the 1971 song ‘Dum Maro Dum’ was played during the event as the latest iPhone 13 was revealed. Not only that, the song also features on the gadget’s advertisement. In the video, the iconic Bollywood tune plays in the background as a delivery person navigates challenges on his route to a delivery, highlighting the phone’s endurance features.

Omg the iPhone13 launch video uses dum maaro dum 😱 what eveennnn #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/oZVMwAg6oJ — Manvi (@manvibansal75) September 15, 2021

However, the song that is actually used in the ad is ‘Work All Day’ by Footsie, which samples the 1971 Bollywood hit, according to a Quint report.

Nevertheless, Indians were thrilled at the inclusion of the iconic Bollywood song in some form:

Apple loves Pancham Da. Their new #iPhone13 video uses the theme of R D Burman from Dum Maro Dum. How awesome is this and what a legend Pancham Da is this. This song is more than 50 years old! https://t.co/SjTAsWSXM2 pic.twitter.com/tQJAn372Pg — Aadit Kapadia આદિત કાપડિયા (@ask0704) September 15, 2021

Pancham'da was in action at the launch of #iphone13series or #AppleEvent last night. Video courtesy: Mr. Ajay Seth through Mr. Ruchir Pandya CC: @coolfunnytshirt pic.twitter.com/sweBQYlTc2 — Siddharth Chhaya – સિદ્ધાર્થ છાયા 🇮🇳 (@siddtalks) September 15, 2021

“Hey Siri, can you play R.D. Burman’s Dum Maro Dum?”

“Sure, playing Dum Maro Dum in iPhone 13 ad.”#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/cU61DzT7VF — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) September 14, 2021

Why #AppleEvent is running "Dum Maro Dum" music? — Jaynti Kanani (@_jdkanani) September 14, 2021

to everyone ,who is saying apple copied the song ; it’s called sampling.

song is called : “work all day” by footsie

and it contains samples from “Dum Maro Dum”https://t.co/jt83a9sngh — 𝚛𝚊𝚠 (@rawxcreator) September 14, 2021

Watch the full video here:

The Cupertino tech giant unveiled four new iPhone models: the iPhone 13, iPhone13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max at the event.