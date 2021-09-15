Viral Video: After months of rumours and leaks, Apple held its highly-anticipated September event on Tuesday and unveiled a slew of products including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, an all-new iPad mini, and more. However, what caught the attention of Indians was the Dum Maro Dum tune played at the very start of the promotion video. The same music was also played when the company’s CEO Tim Cook arrived to present the product line-up at the auditorium in Apple’s headquarters. Well, yes! This year’s Apple event has an Indian connection and Desis can’t keep calm!Also Read - Apple Launches iPad, Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 Series With New Designs | Check Specification, Features
Many excited Indians took to Twitter to point out that the 1971 song ‘Dum Maro Dum’ was played during the event as the latest iPhone 13 was revealed. Not only that, the song also features on the gadget’s advertisement. In the video, the iconic Bollywood tune plays in the background as a delivery person navigates challenges on his route to a delivery, highlighting the phone’s endurance features.
However, the song that is actually used in the ad is ‘Work All Day’ by Footsie, which samples the 1971 Bollywood hit, according to a Quint report.
Nevertheless, Indians were thrilled at the inclusion of the iconic Bollywood song in some form:
Watch the full video here:
The Cupertino tech giant unveiled four new iPhone models: the iPhone 13, iPhone13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max at the event.