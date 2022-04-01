April Fools Day Prank 2022: Its Fools Day and of course, the internet is being flooded with hilarious jokes and pranks. And who does the funniest and most creative pranks? The Canadian reality show Just For Laughs Gags. The show was loved by many back in the day as their funny pranks used to make viewers laugh their butts off and forget all their worries for a while.Also Read - Viral Video: Sheikh Clicks Selfie as Lions Climb Tree, Takes Them on a Walk. Watch

The comedy show shared a compilation of a few TikTok-inspired pranks and they really are the funniest April Fools Day pranks you'll see today. The video features some creative and harmless pranks such as in the first one, a woman acting like a Zookeeper is pretending to transfer some animals.

She asks people to keep an eye on a box while there are a few boxes behind them. The boxes have a picture of a kangaroo on them. When they are left alone one by one, the pranksters hiding inside the boxes start jumping and the people being pranked think the kangaroos are moving.

In another prank in the video, a man tricks people with an adorable black dog, making them think they blew up the dog. The reactions of people when they found out they’re being pranked were truly epic.

Watch the viral video below: