Viral Video: Arijit Singh Sings Pasoori At Mumbai Concert. Watching On Loop, Says Internet

Instagram users said they were mesmerized by Arijit’s cover of one of their favourite songs and couldn’t stop listening to it on a loop.

VIRAL VIDEO OF ARIJIT SINGH SINGING PASOORI

Trending News: If you are a music aficionado, you must have heard Coke Studio Season 14 track Pasoori, that is making waves across the globe. The beautiful Pakistani song, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is the current obsession of all music lovers and has captured many hearts worldwide for its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics. Many artists and netizens have tried recreating the trending song. But this cover by one of the favourite singers of this generation, Arijit Singh, is the best one yet and we are sure you will love it so much that you will play it on a loop.

Arijit Singh, the king of heartbreak music, recently played his rendition of Pasoori at a concert in Mumbai and made the crowd go crazy. The clip was shared on Instagram by the user ‘aayushmansinha’ with the following caption: “Surreal night, surreal vibe! @arijitsingh has possibly the biggest catalogue of hits but he still makes it a point to cover music he loves and appreciates! #Pasoori has a new rendition and boy is it beautiful!”

The reel has gone viral with over 490k views, 22k likes, and is winning the heart of thousands of desi netizens. Instagram users said they were mesmerized by Arijit’s cover of one of their favourite songs and couldn’t stop listening to it on a loop. “King nails everything he sings,” a user commented. “Arijit singh name is enough. He is a living legend,” another user wrote. “Beautiful redention,” a third user wrote. “GOOSEBUMPS,” a fourth user said.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ARIJIT SINGH SINGING PASOORI HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayushman Sinha (@aayushmansinha)

HERE ARE THE TOP 5 VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE DAY: