Home

Viral

Viral Video: Armed Thug Messes Up With Elderly Man, He Teaches Him A Lesson He Will Never Forget | Watch

Viral Video: Armed Thug Messes Up With Elderly Man, He Teaches Him A Lesson He Will Never Forget | Watch

There have been movies depicting the lives and times of criminals, most notable among them being The Godfather.

Viral Video: Armed Thug Messes Up With Elderly Man, He Teaches Him A Lesson He Will Never Forget | Watch

Viral Video: In every part of the world, thugs, muggers, and criminals are always looking for opportunities to strike big and run away with the loot. These kinds of elements operate at different levels, right from the street hoodlums to local gangsters who then go up to the level of organised crime. There could be many reasons for people to take to these crimes like some compulsion, demands of life, the desire to get rich overnight, or an unrealistic notion of “glamour” associated with this kind of lifestyle, thanks to gangster and criminal movies and TV serials that romanticize the lifestyle of criminals, mob bosses, and crime bosses who are known by different titles like crime lord, Don, gang lord, gang boss, kingpin, godfather, crime mentor or criminal mastermind.

There have been movies depicting the lives and times of criminals, most notable among them being The Godfather (1972), GoodFellas (1990), American Gangster (2007), Casino, The Untouchables, (1987), and Donnie Brasco.

You may like to read

These are movies with actors portraying the characters of bad men and there is a clear difference between reel life and real life. But so many gullible and weak people resort to crime since they cannot face the challenges of life. They end up being forlorn and disowned not only by the law and society but also by their own friends and families.

The viral video that we are sharing with you shows a gunman wearing a hoodie inside a store pointing a handgun at an elderly man with a cowboy hat. The man nonchalantly takes off his glasses and puts them on the counter while the thug turns toward another man who approaches from behind. Within a moment our cowboy lunges onto the gunman and the handgun drops out of his hand. The gunman runs and the cowboy follows him while a staff picks up the weapon. From the other side appears a young man with a naked torso and the cowboy is after him. The criminal is again overpowered by our hero and other staff members.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Wow, this was straight out of a movie except that there are no players but real people in a really dangerous situation. But thanks to the elderly gentleman, it had a happy ending.

But I’m still wondering how the cowboy stripped the thug. That he overpowered him is understood but still, let us ponder.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.