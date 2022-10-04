Viral Video: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra sure knows how to keep his followers hooked. His Twitter account is a goldmine of inspiring and heartwarming content that can make someone’s day. On Monday, he shared a video of an ex-army officer being honoured on his 100th birthday at an event in Bengaluru commemorating the 242nd Madras Sappers Day.Also Read - Mama Monkey Helps Peel Banana For Baby Monkey, Viral Video Is Too Cute To Miss. Watch

The video shows Major Swamy alighting from an Army vehicle while fellow Army Men assisted him in getting a seat in a wheelchair. Later, soldiers are seen gearing up for the parade in presence of Major Swamy. Mahindra said that he had "goosebumps" watching the former drill instructor salute the passing parade. He also informed that Major Swamy had instructed seven Indian Army Generals.

"Sub Major Swamy, ex Drill Instructor of the National Defence Academy being felicitated on his 100th birthday. He Instructed 7 Indian Army Generals" Army as well as Indian tradition of enduring respect for our Gurus. I had goosebumps when he saluted. This is my #MondayMotivation," Mahindra wrote while sharing the video.

ARMY FELICITATES 100-YEAR-OLD DRILL INSTRUCTOR ON HIS BIRTHDAY: WATCH VIDEO

Reacting to the viral video, a user commented, “Indeed, in the finest traditions of the Madras Sappers and the Indian Army. My elder brother and both my nephews also went under his ‘drill’. Respect!.” Another wrote, “We salute Major Swami for the salute he has done at age of 100. Salute as well to Gen Bakshi who is making him comfortable to sit in the chair. Nothing to beat Indian army respects.” A third said, “Service to our nation is like service to god. My salute and respect to this gentle man.. Though he can’t stand alone now, look at his body fitness and the way he stands and salute at the age of 100. That itself will tell us about this hero.”