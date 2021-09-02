Chatra: A shocking video is doing the rounds on Twitter showing a group of policemen mercilessly beating up an army jawan for not wearing a mask in Jharkhand’s Chatra district. The incident which has enraged citizens happened on Wednesday in the Mayurhund block when cops were conducting checks in the area as part of a drive to enforce the wearing of masks.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Slaps Random Guy on Road After Argument Over Prank, He Slaps Her Back | Watch

The video show the jawan, identified as Pawan Kumar Yadav, being mercilessly thrashed, kicked, and hit by batons in the middle of a market by a bunch of policemen in the Karma Bazar locality of Chatra. Ironically, many of the cops themselves were not wearing masks. According to eyewitnesses, the army jawan was passing by on his bike, when he was stopped by the policemen for not wearing his face mask. One of the cops took away the bike’s key, which angered Yadav following which he warned cops to behave properly. An argument ensued between them and ended with cops beating up the army jawan.

Watch the video here: (This video might be distressing for some viewers. Viewer discretion advised)

Enraged by such brutality, netizens demanded prompt and strict action against the erring cops. One user wrote, ”Not just disproportionate but excessive & lethal use of force when none was needed. Force, though intuitively seems useful, is counterproductive to aims of policing. We Police(wo)men need to understand that even the mildest use of force should be “rarest of rare” and justifiable.”

Here are other reactions:

इस तरह की घटना भारत में कहीं न कहीं हर रोज सामने आ रही है।@adgpi

You should raise your voice to stop this kind of incident.

Indian Army is a matter of pride for our country and us. https://t.co/KZ8USC1Waw — राजीव सिंह 🐦🇮🇳 (@srajiv8858) September 2, 2021

@HemantSorenJMM This absolutely hell. How can this policeman beat army jawan your police person is behaving like taliban https://t.co/aSoeMVDfRG — Parvez Ansari (@ParvezA71708370) September 2, 2021

Irrespective of the man being an Army Jawan had he been a civilian too, this of course is no way. Time & time again police in India only brings shame & tells loudly "we are a bunch of frustrated men from home with a lathi we think kanoon meri ma dahej mein layi hai" https://t.co/FlYY9CvBxr — शिवांगिनी पाठक। 🇮🇳 (@shivanginipatha) September 1, 2021

Later, locals started protesting against the police action and then a case was registered in the Mayurhand police station. After the video sparked outrage online, the Chatra SP immediately took cognisance of the matter and action was taken against the policemen.

“I have suspended one hawildar and two constables while the other two assistant policemen have been line closed. “Prima facie, it has come to our notice that the jawan was triple riding on his bike and not wearing a mask. When he was intercepted by the police team, he allegedly misbehaved with them following which they beat him,” the SP said, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Chatra superintendent of police Rakesh Ranjan further said, “I asked DySp, headquarter, to conduct a probe. Although both the parties were at fault, we have suspended one head constable and two constables. Whether it was an army jawan or a common person at the receiving end, such behaviour is not expected from policemen.”