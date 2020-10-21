Gwalior: BJP leader Imarti Devi, the target of former chief minister Kamal Nath’s recent misogynistic ‘item’ jibe on Tuesday got emotional and broke down in front of party leader Jyotiradtiya Scindia, at a public rally in Chhimak village of Gwalior. Also Read - 'Disgusting Mentality': #SackRekhaSharma Trends on Twitter After NCW Chief's Old 'Vile & Sexist' Tweets Go Viral

Notably, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath had referred to her as 'item' on October 18, triggering a controversy.

Consoling her, Scindia hugged her and said, "This Imarti has given 25 years for you. This Imjarti has given all her life to you. Those who have come to insult Imarti need to be given an answer by you all."

Scindia also shared a video of the rally and tweeted: “Today I appealed for the victory of Imarti Devi in Dabra assembly constituency in a ‘Jan Sabha’. Dabra’s by polls is not just a by poll, it is an election for the honour of our daughter and for her self-respect.”

However, the fiery speech and theatrics didn’t go well down with Twitter, who trolled Scindia for ‘overacting’.

One user wrote, “I think Shah Rukh Khan just lost his hamming crown.” See other reactions:

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today wrote to Kamal Nath urging him for an ‘honest’ apology for his misogynistic jibe.

At an election meeting, Nath had said, ”Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai…yeh uske jaise nah hai…kya hai uska naam … main kya uska naam lun? …apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha … yeh kya item hai.”

Even after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi condemned Kamal Nath’s remarks, the former CM refused to apologise stating that he has already clarified the context in which he made that statement.

“It is Rahul Gandhi’s opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement… Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret,” said Nath.