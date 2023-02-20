Viral Video: Arnold Schwarzenegger Does A ‘Full Split’; Must Watch Till The End To Know HOW

Home

Arnold Schwarzenegger Full Split: Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of the most popular and successful action movie stars of all time and across the world is the epitome of fitness and ability. He has participated in and won numerous prestigious bodybuilding championships and competitions like Junior Mr. Europe, Best Built Man of Europe, International Powerlifting Championship, Mr. Universe, German Powerlifting Championship, IFBB Mr. International, IFBB Mr. Universe, NABBA Mr. Universe professional, Mr. Olympia, and Mr. World.

No wonder Arnold Schwarzenegger is considered among the most important figures in the history of bodybuilding with his legacy being commemorated in the Arnold Classic annual bodybuilding competition. Presiding over numerous contests and awards shows, Arnold has remained a prominent face in bodybuilding long after his retirement as he owns gyms and fitness magazines.

The way he stormed into Hollywood is unparalleled and the 38th governor of California has starred in some of the most successful and highly ranked movies as he started his film career with Conan the Barbarian (1982) which was a big hit at the box office with a sequel two years later followed by The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Genisys, Terminator: Dark Fate, Commando, The Running Man, Predator, Red Heat, Total Recall, and True Lies among others.

This data is extremely crucial to mention as he has maintained his routine and even at the age of 75 he is as fit as a fiddle.

A video of him doing the rounds on the internet shows him doing a split and stretching. It is only at the end that the beans are spilled.

The video is shared on Twitter by @ViralPosts5 with the caption, “never gets old!”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

This proves that the big man, who has been named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, is indeed a good sport and gifted with an amazing sense of humour.

For those not aware of the split exercise, it is a part of gymnastics where the physical position is such that the legs are in line with each other and extended in opposite directions. Splits are commonly performed in various athletic activities, including dance, figure skating, gymnastics, contortionism, synchronized swimming, cheerleading, martial arts, aerial arts, and yoga.

When executing a split, the lines defined by the inner thighs of the legs form an angle of approximately 180 degrees.

There are many variations of form and performance of splits.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.