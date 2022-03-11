Viral Video: Alia Bhatt’s latest movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. People on social media have been sharing videos recreating the powerful dialogues and dance moves from the movie. Many have also tried to recreate Alia’s iconic look in the movie. Now, an artist has paid a fitting tribute to Alia’s character by carving her face on a block of paneer.Also Read - Baby Kejriwal Returns as Bhagwant Mann to Celebrate AAP's Punjab Win. See Viral Pics

In the video, the 21-year-old artist Praful Jain can be seen carving out a beautiful portrait of Gangubai on a block of paneer with a sharp knife. He then uses soya sauce to reveal his creation.

He shared the video and wrote, ”My Attempt to make @aliaabhatt as Gangubai on Paneer. This form of art is really challenging but I enjoy making this especially jab ghar par paneer ban ne wala hota hai.cUsed Soy Sauce to reveal the portrait engraved. Go tag her in the comments ❤️ Ps: PANEER WAS NOT WASTED, IT WAS FIT FOR CONSUMPTION.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens loved Praful’s creation and were amazed by his talent. Many tagged Alia Bhatt in the comments. One jokingly wrote, ”Mummy ne allow kaise kr diya itna sara paneer lene ke liye kch tips hme bhi dijiye… Waise this is soo cool.” Another commented, ”Whoahyou always have amazing ideas!! brilliant.”

Praful talked about how the idea of using paneer for paintings came to him and told Indian Express, “I was eating paneer one day and it had a slit in middle, I saw a pattern and realised I could make art with it. I always love to experiment with non-traditional forms of doing art. Making art with different things such as daily items fascinates me.”