Viral Video Today: A magnificent video of an artist creating an optical illusion by 3D painting a woman standing in the middle of a tree trunk is going viral. The amazing artwork was made in such a way that it looks like half the tree is floating in the air and the woman in an orange dress is standing under it.Also Read - Viral Video: Ever Had Helicopter Bhelpuri? Watch The Hilarious Way This Vendor Makes It

The video was shared by a Twitter user and has gone viral with thousands of views and likes. In the clip, a man can be seen painting the surrounding of a forest on a tree trunk with a woman spinning on a ball in the middle. The 3D looks so realistic you won’t even notice that the tree trunk is there as it camouflages in the background. Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Man Sings Kal Ho Na Ho on UK Streets, SRK Fans Love It. Watch

The optical illusion left netizens baffled and said the artwork was simply mindblowing. “People amaze me with their talent,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Absolutely amazing.” A third user tweeted, “Unbelievable”. Also Read - Viral Video: 3 Kids Fight Huge Snake Trying To Kill Their Pet Dog. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Folk artist goes viral for his uncanny 3D graffiti painting. Things you’d love to see.😁🥴 Martinelli Seun Mr Macaroni David Hundeyin #Obidiots #TeamNigeriaCWG2022 National Anthem Melania Trump Chelsea FC Buhari pic.twitter.com/rO92AbHHem — Real Estate Priest. (@GregorOgholi) August 5, 2022

Did the video impress you?