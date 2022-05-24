Kanchipuram: An artist from Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram has impressed the internet with his talent after he drew a portrait of industrialist Anand Mahindra by using ancient Tamil letters. The artist named Ganesh shared a video on Twitter wherein he is seen sketching the portrait of Anand Mahindra with 741 ancient Tamil letters. He captioned the video, “Hey @anandmahindra this is Ganesh from Kanchipuram, I have drawn a pic of you with 741 Ancient Tamil letters. It’s one of the first drawings of this kind. Would love to hear your opinion on this. @MahindRaracing @MahindraElctrc @MahindraRise”.Also Read - Man Asks Anand Mahindra If He Can Make Cars For ₹10K, His Sarcastic Reply Wins Twitter | See Tweet

Here’s the video:

Hey, @anandmahindra This is Ganesh, from Kanchipuram, I have drawn a pic of you with 741 Ancient Tamil letters. It's one of the first drawings of this kind.Would love to hear your opinion on this.@MahindraRacing@MahindraElctrc @MahindraRise pic.twitter.com/Of4C2nCbYB — Ganesh (@SGaniiganesh) May 19, 2022

Needless to say, Mahindra was mighty impressed with the portrait and expressed his gratitude and appreciation. He even requested a framed copy of the picture to decorate his room. In a tweet, he wrote, ”“For the sake of the grandeur of the Tamil language, I would like to place a portrait in my house in appreciation of the creator. ” (translated from Tamil to English)

Ganesh thanked him in Tamil. “Hello sir. Thank you, sir … I am so glad you set aside time for me in the midst of your workload and complimented me. It was the most memorable day of my life. I look forward to giving you this sketch.”

Reacting to his work, people praised him in the comments section. ”Wow awesome work done. Keep rocking. God bless you.” Another wrote, ”Wowww!! This is wonderful. Creativity at its best!! Hats off to you @SGaniiganesh. Sir, you are one of the most loved persons in India @anandmahindra.”

According to his Twitter bio, Ganesh is the world’s 1st Ancient Tamil Script drawing artist and is self-taught. His Instagram page is full of his beautiful creations. Check them out here:

