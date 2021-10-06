Viral Video: A video of a young boy from Arunachal Pradesh rapping to the popular Bollywood song Apna Time Ayega from the Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy is winning hearts online. The 30-second video shows the boy rapping the lyrics of the song from Gully Boy that was originally performed by Ranveer Singh. As he performs energetically, his friends can be heard cheering for him in the background.Also Read - Viral Video: Ever Seen Elephants Kissing Each Other? This Super Sweet Video Will Make You Go Aww | Watch

In the video, the boy can be seen screaming at the top of his voice and rapping his heart out in the video, and his confidence is worth watching. The adorable video was shared by Yuva Arunachal on their Twitter handle. “No limit to talent and can be found anywhere. Rapping a Bollywood number by a little Monpa native boy from Arunachal Pradesh,” reads the caption. Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and the little boy’s energetic performance has impressed everyone. One user wrote, ”So sweet,” while another said, ”Ranveer Singh, you have a competition here.

A smashing hit, the song Apna Time Ayega is a part of the movie Gully Boy and was composed by Dub Sharma and DIVINE.

