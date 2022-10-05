Viral Video: India is a diverse nation and it packs in an astonishing array of languages. Each state and region has its own native language, and it’s impossible for a person to learn and understand all of them. So what would happen if a Arunachali and a Tamilian man met? Chances are that they would not understand even one word. However, an Arunachali doctor left a jawan of the Madras Regiment surprised when he spoke fluent Tamil. The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, on Wednesday shared a video of a very special conversation that took place between them, delighting social media users.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Catches King Cobra With Its Tail, Watch What Happens Next

The video shows Dr. Lham Dorjee speaking with the jawan in fluent Tamil when they met at Omthang, near the Tibet border in Tawang. Notably, he learned Tamil after having studied medicine in Tamil Nadu for several years.Khandu shared the video and wrote: "Dr Lham Dorjee studied medicine in Tamil Nadu. He surprised a jawan of Madras Regiment by speaking in fluent Tamil with him. They met at Omthang, near Tibet border in Tawang. What an example of true national integration! We are proud of our linguistic diversity."

ARUNACHALI DOCTOR SPEAKS FLUENT TAMIL: WATCH VIDEO

Dr Lham Dorjee studied medicine in Tamil Nadu. He surprised a jawan of Madras Regiment by speaking in fluent Tamil with him. They met at Omthang, near Tibet border in Tawang. What an example of true national integration! We are proud of our linguistic diversity. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/XNYqJramvN — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 5, 2022

One user reacted to the heartwarming video and wrote, “That’s how you respect the diversity, hope some empty craniums will understand this before jumping to impose certain language on everyone. And thank you for calling it Tibetan border.”