Ashram Flyover Night View: Newly Built Flyover Opens for Commuters | WATCH

New Delhi: The Ashram flyover extension was inaugured by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. The flyover will help the commuters bypass three traffic lights and commute 'signal-free' betwe

New Delhi: The Ashram flyover extension was inaugured by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. The flyover will help the commuters bypass three traffic lights and commute ‘signal-free’ between Noida and AIIMS. The chief minister said the extension will also bring relief from long traffic jams in the area, particularly during office-going hours.

The AAP national convener added that only a few minor tasks are left to be completed before the flyover can become fully operational.

“Initially, only light vehicles will be permitted to use it for a brief period because of a high-tension wire that still needs to be removed. Once this is done, other vehicles will also be allowed. The total length of the flyover, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres,” he said.

Ashram Flyover Extension: Night View

#WATCH | Delhi: Visual of Ashram flyover that was inaugurated earlier today and was open for commuters in the evening. pic.twitter.com/TGg4kGNQGK — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

The chief minister congratulated the people of Delhi and acknowledged that although the flyover extension’s construction caused some traffic-related inconvenience, it was necessary to bring positive change.

He also apologised for any trouble caused during the construction period but emphasised that the project’s completion will bring new opportunities.

Kejriwal recognised the hard work of Public Works department (PWD) engineers and congratulated them on completing the project ahead of schedule despite initial doubts about the plan to finish it between 45 and 60 days.

Anant Kumar, the Public Works department’s engineer-in-chief, said light vehicles will be allowed on the extended flyover for a month. Heavy vehicles will be allowed following completion of the remaining work, likely by March-end.

The Ashram flyover was closed for traffic from January 1.

The mega project received clearance from the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre in 2017 and administrative approval of Rs 129 crore was granted in 2019, Kumar said.

While construction began in 2020, the project was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown for eight to 10 months.

(With PTI Inputs)

